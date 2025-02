UISCE ÉIREANN IS set to immediately purchase an additional 100 generators following the fallout from Storm Éowyn.

The State body, which is responsible for water treatment services across the country, will undertake a review to examine its emergency generator capacity and alternative power solutions for future storms.

Ahead of the review, Uisce Éireann will “front load” its generator capacity by ordering the 100 additional generators immediately.

Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne will today update Cabinet on the actions taken by the State body following the unprecedented weather event at the end of January.

More than 138,000 people were without water immediately after the storm, according to Uisce Éireann.

Counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Laois, Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary were the worst impacted.

The supply of water was impacted as a result of treatment plants having no power.

This was despite work undertaken by Uisce Éireann in anticipation of the storm which included hundreads of permanent generators at treatment plants being tested.

More than 300 mobile generators were distributed in advance.

Set up in 2014, Uisce Éireann serves 85% of the population with drinking water and 70% with wastewater services.

Advertisement

Section 39 workers

Elsewhere, Cabinet will also be briefed this morning on talks between the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and Unions representing Section 39 workers.

These are workers employed by privately owned charities and agencies that are contracted by the State to provide healthcare services.

It is understood Minister Norma Foley will inform Cabinet that plans are underway to resume talks through the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) imminently.

Talks were formally adjourned by the WRC in November until after the general election and a new Government was in place.

The Programme for Government commits to working with the sector to progress pay issues that affect the delivery of disability services.

Historically, the pay of Section 39 staff was linked to HSE staff, but during the economic crash, these organisations were instructed to impose pay cuts in line with those made on HSE staff.

Section 39 organisations were instructed to impose pay cuts in line with those made on HSE staff.

However, during the recovery, HSE staff pay was restored, but additional funding to restore the pay of Section 39 organisation staff was not provided.

In December, SIPTU trade union began consult members in Section 39 organisations about potential industrial action.

More houses, hopefully

Separately, a memo is set to go to Cabinet today allocating a substantial increase in funding towards the delivery of housing.

It comes after the Cabinet sub committee on housing met for the first time last night.