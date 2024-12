THE SIPTU TRADE union is to begin consulting members in Section 39 organisations about potential industrial action over a longstanding pay claim in the sector.

Section 39 organisations are charities and organisations contracted by the State to provide health services.

They work across a number of areas, including disability and primary care.

Historically, their pay was linked to HSE staff, but during the economic crash, these organisations were instructed to impose pay cuts in line with those made on HSE staff.

However, during the recovery, HSE staff pay was restored, but additional funding to restore the pay of Section 39 organisation staff was not provided.

The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) is a Service 39 organisation and last week called on the government to “take disability seriously and deliver on their commitment to resolve the pay issues”.

It noted that in October 2023, an interim agreement was reached at the Workplace Relations Commission with a view to returning pay parity with HSE grades for similar roles.

The IWA said it is “only fair and just that they get equal pay for equal work”.

Its CEO Ann Marie O’Grady added: “The Government made promises over a year ago to have meaningful engagement with the sector around pay parity and they need to deliver on their promises.

“This issue can’t wait any longer to be resolved, people are suffering due to the inaction.”

The issue regarding the pay of Section 39 workers came to the fore during the general election campaign, when Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris had an encounter with a carer in Kanturk in Co Cork.

Charlotte Fallon is employed by St. Joseph’s Foundation, which is designated as a Section 39 organisation.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was approached during a canvass this evening by a woman who says she is a carer, and who said she believes the Government has "done nothing for us" | follow live: https://t.co/eUoCK3Qb5Y pic.twitter.com/MXiN9b60Ke — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 22, 2024

Fallon told Harris that she was a Section 39 worker and added: “We’ve fought for our money … but we are ignored.”

Harris responded: “No, no, not at all.”

When Fallon said that “our people are suffering” and that the carers were “ignored”, Harris said “that’s not true” and walked away.

He came back for a moment and Fallon said to him: “You’re not a good man.”

He responded: “Well, if you don’t think I’m a good man…”, before leaving again.

In a statement today, SIPTU Sector Organiser, Damian Ginley, said that despite “several soundbites from senior people in the Government claiming that they fully support our members’ pay claim, the same leaders refuse to give a mandate to the appropriate funding Department officials to address this long-standing issue”.

He added that the “complete inaction by the Government over the last 12 months to address this matter at the Workplace Relations Commission has led to our decision to consult with members on the next steps in their campaign for pay justice”.

Over the next few days, SIPTU will consult with its members to consider options available to them, including ballots for industrial action.

Ginley remarked that Section 39 workers are “acutely aware that during the last economic crisis, their pay was slashed because of a Government decision”.

“In contrast, the Government has now spent years refusing to address their claim for pay parity with those delivering similar services directly employed by the State,” said Ginley.

“The lack of respect shown to our members is obvious.”