This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) arrested over burglaries after early morning foot chase by gardaí

The incident happened yesterday morning on Blackhorse Avenue in Cabra.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 8,047 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079981
The incident happened on Blackhorse Avenue which runs beside the Phoenix Park.
Image: Google Street View
The incident happened on Blackhorse Avenue which runs beside the Phoenix Park.
The incident happened on Blackhorse Avenue which runs beside the Phoenix Park.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court today, after he was arrested following a burglary in Dublin.

On Monday morning at around 6.20am, gardaí receipted reports of a burglary at a residence on Blackhorse Avenue in Cabra.

When officers arrived they were approached by local residents who said a man had been seen in the back gardens of a number of residences in the area.

Local gardaí, with assistance of units from Mountjoy, Bridewell and Pearse Street, conducted a search and observed a man in the kitchen of one of the residences in the area.

They pursued him on foot and the man was arrested a short distance away.

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He’s since been charged and is appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice today. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie