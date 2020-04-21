Man (20s) arrested over burglaries after early morning foot chase by gardaí

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court today, after he was arrested following a burglary in Dublin.
On Monday morning at around 6.20am, gardaí receipted reports of a burglary at a residence on Blackhorse Avenue in Cabra.
When officers arrived they were approached by local residents who said a man had been seen in the back gardens of a number of residences in the area.
Local gardaí, with assistance of units from Mountjoy, Bridewell and Pearse Street, conducted a search and observed a man in the kitchen of one of the residences in the area.
They pursued him on foot and the man was arrested a short distance away.
He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He’s since been charged and is appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.
