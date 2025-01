AMONG THOUSANDS OF firefighters on the frontline of the California wildfires is a unique group of more than 900 prison inmates.

According to statistics released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, there are 939 prison firefighters across the various blazes ravaging the scrub and suburbs of Los Angeles.

The State of California frame it as a rehabilitative initiative that has placed inmates on the frontline since the 1940s but detractors have said low pay and the offer of reduced prison sentences should make it an illegal practice.

The prisoners are paid $10.24 each day, with more for 24-hour shifts, according to the department.

The inmates are differentiated from the yellow overalls of the full time firefighters by their red or orange work wear.

They do the same taxing job however, cutting down scrub, hiking to isolated fire locations and scratching lines in hillsides in the hopes that the fire will not jump the gap. It is intense work.

Inmate firefighters advancing towards a fire in December in California. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The initiative is dubbed the Conservation Fire Camp Program and is operated through 35 low security camps where inmates volunteer to learn the trade of a wildland firefighter. Two of the camps are for women inmates.

The inmates in the camps are trained to respond to fires, floods, and other natural or man made disasters – they receive certifications for that training. When not working at an emergency the prisoners carry out work in community service projects in areas close to their camp.

The crews are essentially carrying out arduous manual labour, using hand tools but do not use water or hoses. Participants also work as camp support and maintenance staff including cooks, laundry workers, landscapers and water treatment plant operators.

All the inmates are volunteers and pass tests to be mentally and physically fit. They also must be classified at the lowest security status in their prisons and have consistent good behaviour ratings. They must have eight years or less remaining on their sentences to be considered.

Convictions such as sexual offences, arson and a history of escape attempts will disqualify them.

A stock image of inmate firefighters at work. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pay

Much of the criticism by those opposed to the practice is centred around the low pay.

The Department of Corrections say on their website: “Depending on skill level, conservation camp incarcerated fire crew members earn between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, paid by CDCR.

“While assigned to an active emergency, incarcerated fire crew members earn an additional $1 per hour paid by CAL FIRE, regardless of skill level. During emergencies, crews can work a 24-hour shift, followed by 24 hours of rest.

“For example, for one 24 hour shift during an active emergency, the lowest skill level would earn $29.80 per day. They are paid during rest periods, as well.”

In comparison, the lowest-level, seasonal firefighters with Cal Fire made a monthly base salary of $3,672 (€3580.03) to $4,643 (€4526.71), plus $1,824 (€1778.32) to $2,306 (€2248.24) extended duty week compensation paid every four weeks.

The inmates also receive time off their sentences while they work in the programme.

The prisoners can also apply to work with Cal Fire on their release as a felony conviction does not disqualify them following a new law initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Department of Corrections said that “many former camp firefighters go on to gain employment with CAL FIRE, the United States Forest Service and interagency hotshot crews”.

Former inmates can undergo further training on their release from custody and should they complete the programme are qualified to apply for entry-level firefighting jobs with local, state, and federal firefighting agencies.

At least three inmates have been killed while working in the role.

As many as 14 other US states have similar programmes. The practice is protected by the thirteenth amendment to the US constitution which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude except as punishment for a crime.

A stock image of inmate firefighters from 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Critical

One of the vocal critics of the programme is well-known social media and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has called for a pay rise for the prisoners. Her family’s homes were within one of the areas hit in the wildfire.

In an Instagram post she said this week that there are “there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us” but argued they do not receive appropriate compensation for their work.

“They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders – I see them as heroes,” she said.

In a BBC report this week Royal Ramey, an ex-prisoner who was on the programme spoke about the practice. He has co-founded the non-profit Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP).

Ramey said that prisoners sign their own death certificate before they deploy.

“You’re not gonna get no award. You’re not gonna be recognised as a wildland firefighter.

“And if you do pass away while fighting fires, you don’t get any benefits from that,” he said.

It is all relative however as Ramey did say that it is a “better living situation, definitely” as inmates get paid more than if they were doing jobs in prisons and that there are perks such as better food in the camps.

