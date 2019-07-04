This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
California becomes first state to ban discrimination based on hairstyles

The new law means schools and employers can not discriminate on the grounds of hairstyles such as afros or dreadlocks.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 9:16 AM
55 minutes ago 2,723 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709629
File image of dreadlocks
CALIFORNIA HAS BECOME the first US state to ban racial discrimination based on hairstyles.

A new law passed on Wednesday ensures afros and dreadlocks can be worn in all schools and offices. 

The law is primarily aimed at protecting the rights of black Americans who favour the distinctive cuts, and was passed unanimously by both state chambers, and is due to come into effect on 1 January. 

The law was introduced by Los Angeles democrat Senator Holly Mitchell, who is herself black and frequently wears microbraids.

“This law protects the right of black Californians to choose to wear their hair in its natural form, without pressure to conform to eurocentric norms,” the state senator said.

“For us, it is a symbol of who we are,” she added, describing her own decision to adopt the hairstyle as part of a “social and political statement to the outside world.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill, spoke of a high school student who was forced last December to cut off his dreadlocks before a wrestling match or forfeit the bout. 

“The student was made to choose whether to “lose an athletic competition or lose his identity,” said Newsom.

“That is played out in workplaces, it’s played out in schools — not just in athletic competitions and settings — every single day all across America.” 

According to the bill’s text, hair “remains a rampant source of racial discrimination with serious economic and health consequences, especially for black individuals”.

Employers will still be permitted to require employees to secure their hair for safety or hygienic reasons.

New York City adopted similar legislation earlier this year.

Conor McCrave
