This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

California wildfires burn a record two million acres

Two of the three largest fires in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,985 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199660
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in California.
Image: PA
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in California.
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in California.
Image: PA

WILDFIRES HAVE BURNED a record two million acres in California this year, with the US Forest Service announcing the closure of all eight national forests in the southern half of the state.

After a typically dry summer, California is parched heading into autumn and what normally is the most dangerous time for wildfires.

Two of the three largest fires in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling those fires and dozens of others more around California.

A three-day heat wave brought triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures to much of the state during last weekend.

But right behind it was a weather system with dry winds that could fan fires.

Randy Moore, regional forester for the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, announced the national forest closures and said the decision would be re-evaluated daily.

“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously,” Moore said.

“Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behaviour, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire.”

The previous record for acreage burned was 1.96 million acres in 2018.

embedded255381905 Firefighters extinguish hot spots at a structure destroyed by the El Dorado wildfire. Source: PA

While the two mammoth Bay Area fires were largely contained after burning for three weeks, firefighters struggled to corral several other major blazes ahead of the expected winds.

Evacuation orders were expanded to more mountain communities on Monday as the largest blaze, the Creek Fire, churned through the Sierra National Forest in Central California.

The Creek Fire had charred more than 295 square kilometres of timber after breaking out on Friday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The nearly 1,000 firefighters on the scene had yet to get any containment. The cause had not been determined.

Last night, a military helicopter landed near Lake Edison to rescue people trapped by the Creek Fire, the Fresno Fire Department said on Twitter.

In Southern California, crews scrambled to douse several fires that roared to life in searing temperatures, including one that closed mountain roads in Angeles National Forest and forced the evacuation of the historic Mount Wilson Observatory.

Cal Fire said a blaze in San Bernardino County called the El Dorado Fire started on Saturday morning and was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender.

In eastern San Diego County, a fire destroyed at least 10 structures after burning 16 square miles and prompting evacuations near the remote community of Alpine in the Cleveland National Forest.

California has seen 900 wildfires since August 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes in mid-August.

There have been eight fire deaths and more than 3,300 structures destroyed.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie