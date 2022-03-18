Gardaí renew appeal for information over missing teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public over the disappearance of a teenage boy.

Callum McGill (16) is missing from Bettystown, County Meath, since Friday 4 March. He was last seen around 9.30pm that evening.

Callum is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.