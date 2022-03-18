Gardaí renew appeal for information over missing teenager

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public over the disappearance of a teenage boy.
Callum McGill (16) is missing from Bettystown, County Meath, since Friday 4 March. He was last seen around 9.30pm that evening.
Callum is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
