Poll: Should TV cameras be allowed to film high-profile cases in Irish courts?

WITHIN THE NEXT few months, crown courts in England and Wales will allow television cameras in for the first time to cover parts of the trial process.

Sky News reports that draft legislation is being laid before parliament today, which will pave the way for cameras to cover some of the most high-profile criminal cases.

Filming has been permitted in some Court of Appeal cases in the UK since 2013.

The Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK, also now provides live feeds of many cases.

So, today we want to know: Should TV cameras be allowed to film high-profile cases in Irish courts?

