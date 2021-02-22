#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
Gardaí appeal after three masked men enter house in Wexford and steal cash and belongings

The incident happened in the Camolin area at 8.30pm last night.

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Feb 2021, 2:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
GARDAÍ IN GOREY are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in Camolin in Wexford last night.

At around 8.30pm, three masked men entered a house and demanded money. 

One of the men produced a knife during the incident. 

A small quantity of cash and belongings were taken from the scene, but no one was injured.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to make contact.

They are keen to speak to road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the Camolin area between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam footage).

In particular, gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a silver/green Mondeo car in the area.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Gorey at 053 94 30690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.

