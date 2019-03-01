Canada begins extradition process of Huawei chief to US

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou Source: DARRYL DYCK

CANADA HAS BEGUN the process of extraditing Huawei chief executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States.

Meng was arrested in Canada in December following a US extradition request. The US wants the Huawei chief financial officer to stand trial for fraud and alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.

The US alleges that between 2007 and 2017, Meng, Huawei and its subsidiaries sought to mask their business with Iran in violation of US and United Nations sanctions on the country.

Meng in particular “repeatedly lied” to bankers about the relationships between the companies, especially with Skycom, a Huawei affiliate in Iran, according to the charges.

That violated US laws, the Justice Department has said, because the Iran business involved US-dollar transactions processed by banks through the United States.

Huawei and the affiliates also lied to US authorities, obstructing the investigation, they said. China has called for the US to drop its warrant against Meng and for Canada to release her.

The Canadian court must make the final decision in whether or Meng’s extradition to the US can proceed.

In a statement today, the Canadian Department of Justice said that “officials issued an Authority to Proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou”.

