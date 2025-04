CANADA’S CONSERVATIVE PARTY leader Pierre Poilievre has lost his seat in Carleton, a suburb of Ottowa, ending his two decade-tenure as a member of parliament.

The result is the latest in a number of major blows to the Conservatives, who were defeated by the Liberal Party in the national elections.

Early this morning, Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was able to deliver an upset to Poilievre in Carleton, securing a narrow victory against the Conservative leader.

Poilievre is the first Conservative leader to lose his seat since 1993.

He had held his seat since 2004, and first won when he was 25, making him one of the youngest elected Conservatives at the time.

Under the leadership of Poilievre, the Conservatives had for the past two years seemed likely to form the next government.

Ahead of the election, the Ottowa native had pledged a return to “common sense politics”, and pledged to offer an alternative to what he labelled as Liberal leader and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s “authoritarian socialism”.

Poilievre, a career politician and firebrand populist, campaigned with Trump-like rhetoric, even taking a page from the “America First” president by adopting the slogan “Canada First”.

Button badges sold at a 'Canada First' rally led by Pierre Poilievre. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But his similarities to Trump seemingly cost him the chance to become prime minister -within weeks of Donald Trump’s erratic trade threats against Canada and the emergence of Mark Carney as the new Liberal leader, the Conservative Party’s 25-point poll lead evaporated.

As the election polls closed, the Liberal Party were projected to win 168 of parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservative Party, though they may not win an outright majority (172), meaning they would need to rely on one or more smaller parties to form a government and pass legislation.

The win has been hailed as a stunning political turnaround for a party which had been considered doomed to fail just months ago.

In a speech delivered ahead of the revelations in his own constituency, Poilievre conceded defeat to the Liberals in the country’s election, promising to work with the new government in countering Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

Poilievre delivered the consession speech in Carletown, Ottowa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We will always put Canada first,” Poilievre told supporters in Canada’s capital.

“Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada’s interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us while protecting our sovereignty.”

Poilievre told voters that he intended to stay on as leader of the Conservatives, seemingly expecting to retain his seat in Carleton, Ottowa.

He said that the party must learn lessons from the election, adding that “change is needed but it’s hard to come by”.

“It will be an honour to continue to fight for you and be a champion for your cause as we go forward,” Poilievre told a cheering crowd.

“We will always put Canada first as we stare down tariffs and other irresponsible threats from President Trump.”

Rejecting boos from the crowd when he mentioned the Liberal’s “razon thin” win, Poilievre said “we’ll have plenty of opportunity to debate and disagree, but tonight we come together as Canadians”.

He added that conservatives will “do our job to hold the government to account”.

Poilievre concluded his speech with the phrase “Canada first, Canada always”.