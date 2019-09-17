This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Canadian officer accused of stealing sensitive documents had access to foreign allies' information

Cameron Ortis had “access to intelligence coming from [their] allies both domestically and internationally.”

By AFP Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,866 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812395
File photo.
Image: Darryl Dyck/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Darryl Dyck/PA Images

A SENIOR POLICE intelligence officer arrested last week for allegedly stealing sensitive documents had access to information from Canada’s foreign allies, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said.

Cameron Ortis, who was arrested on Thursday, served as the Director General of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre.

He “had access to information the Canadian intelligence community possessed,” the RCMP commissioner said in a statement.

“He also had access to intelligence coming from our allies both domestically and internationally,” said Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

“We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada and abroad,” the statement said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Lucki did not specify which foreign organisations may have been exposed to the theft of secrets, which allegedly took place between 2016 and 2019, though Canada is a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance with Australia, New Zealand, Britain and the United States.

Ortis had access to material that could cause a “high” degree of damage to the country and its allies if released, CBC reported, citing a report prepared by Canadian intelligence services.

“Analysis of the contents of the reports could reasonably lead a foreign intelligence agency to draw significant conclusions about allied and Canadian intelligence targets, techniques, methods and capabilities,” the report said.

“This type of information is among the most highly protected of national security assets, by any government standard and goes to the heart of Canada’s sovereignty and security,” it said.

The Globe and Mail reported on Saturday that Ortis’s arrest was linked to a major investigation into the laundering of stolen Russian funds.

Ortis, 47, as recently as August was said to be overseeing a probe into whether some of the money was funneled through Canada.

According to the Globe and Mail, the corruption investigation was looking at a $230-million fraud scheme allegedly run by senior Russian interior ministry and tax officials. 

Ortis, who has worked for the RCMP since 2007, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the five charges brought against him under Canada’s criminal code and its Security of Information Act.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

