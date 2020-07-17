This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Significant' backlogs for 3 cancer screening services may take months to clear

The HSE, the Irish Cancer Society, and the National Treatment Purchase Fund are to give submissions to a committee today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Jul 2020, 8:02 AM
12 minutes ago 534 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5152711
Image: Shutterstock/S_L
Image: Shutterstock/S_L

THE IRISH CANCER Society is to tell an Oireachtas Special Committee on COVID-19 Response that it may take months to clear a backlog in wait times for three cancer screening services: CervicalCheck, BreastCheck and BowelScreen.

Free screenings for cervical, breast and bowel abnormalities that could later develop into cancer have been paused since 18 March this year, as part of restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

GPs and other healthcare professionals have raised concerns about the adverse outcome there could be for those diagnosed with cancer due to this cancer screening backlog – this is because of delayed diagnoses and delayed treatments.

This “would dwarf the number of deaths caused by Covid-19, and reverse hard-fought improvements in recent decades,” the Irish Cancer Society will tell the committee today.

Early diagnosis is vital. Cancers which are detected early, at stage 1, have a higher survival rate at 5 years than cancers detected at a later stage. For example, in Ireland, colorectal cancers diagnosed at Stage I have survivals rates of 95.4% after 5 years, compared to a 10.5% survival rate for those diagnosed at Stage IV.

“We have yet to see the full scale of its secondary impact on cancer mortality due to delayed diagnoses and treatment.” 

It said that for colonoscopy screening services in particular, “it is unclear how the current backlog of colonoscopy procedures will be cleared in a prompt manner”.

“The State must redouble its efforts to improve patient care, quality of life and survival, and implement a structured and funded recovery plan to support cancer patients and the thousands more awaiting a diagnosis.”

There have been 212 Covid-related deaths in cancer patients, the Irish Cancer Society said.

The HSE, the Irish Cancer Society, the Disability Federation of Ireland, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and the National Treatment Purchase Fund are to give submissions to the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee today from 9.30am.

HSE submission

In order to deal with the possibility of a second wave, the HSE is to ask for extra capacity in the health service as part of its submissions to the Oireachtas Committee today.

Among their requests, are:

  • The development of a national network of community specialist teams for older people and for chronic disease, co-located where possible, linked to General Practice and aligned to the rollout of Community Health Networks.
  • The permanent resourcing of the acute and critical care beds which were temporarily commissioned as part of the COVID-19 response.
  • The commissioning of further acute beds and critical care beds in key settings.

As part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, 324 additional acute beds and 42 additional critical care beds were commissioned in order to increase available capacity in the short-term.

