A “SOPHISTICATED” CANNABIS farming operation has been shut down by gardaí after a raid at a growhouse in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Large amounts of cannabis, with an estimated value of over €750,000, were seized following yesterday’s raid.

Teams from Dublin and Drogheda participated in the raid, as part of a multi-year drug busting operation.

Two men in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained. They can be questioned by gardaí for up to 24 hours.

Assistant Commissioner Cliona Richardson commended the gardaí involved and said that the farm was a “sophisticated” operation.

The confiscated drugs have been sent for forensic analysis. Investigations into the discovery, as part of the wider Operation Tara scheme, will continue.