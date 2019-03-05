Man (30s) arrested after cannabis worth €235,000 seized at Carlow growhouse

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth an estimated €235,000 at a growhouse in Carlow today.

The growhouse was discovered on the Tullow Road area of Carlow Town.

Approximately 170 mature cannabis plants were discovered along with a significant quantity of harvested plant material.

One man in his thirties has been arrested and has been detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Source: Revenue

Separately, €20,000 worth of weed was seized at the Dublin Mail Centre today.

Around 1kg of herbal cannabis, concealed in two parcels labelled as “diaries”, was discovered with the help of Revenue detector dog Bailey.

The drugs, which originated in South Africa were destined for an address in north Dublin city.

Separately yesterday, Revenue officers at the Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 9kgs of Khat with an estimated street value of €4,500.

The Khat was discovered in a parcel that originated in Ethiopia and was destined for an address in Dublin City Centre.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug importations.