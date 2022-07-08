#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 July 2022
Two arrested after Gardaí seized €127,000 of cannabis in Dublin

Gardaí searched a house in Drimnagh yesterday evening at around 7:00pm.

By Sarah McGuinness Friday 8 Jul 2022, 6:08 PM
Garda photos of the seizure
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after approximately €127,000 worth of cannabis was seized in a search operation in south Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, last night at around 7:00pm, as part of Operation Tara.

Operation Tara is a national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July of last year.

According to An Garda Síochána, the focus of the project is to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute” drug trafficking networks nationally and internationally.

In the course of the search, 6.5kg of cannabis with a street value of €127,000 was seized and is now subject to analysis.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they are currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

