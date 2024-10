MORE THAN 400 kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of €8.5 million has been seized in south Dublin.

Four men were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 for alleged offences of “facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences” according to gardaí.

Shortly after 3pm Gardaí intercepted two vehicles and carried out a planned search of a business premises in the Ballymount area of Tallaght.

A Garda Press Office statement credited the operation as the result of Operation Tara, the strategy aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks. Yesterday’s joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Tallaght Drug Unit, supported by the Revenue Customs Service.

Following the operation, the head of Organised and Serious Crime, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said that it was an example of the force’s commitment to “make Ireland a difficult environment” for for global drug trafficking groups to operate in.

The arrested men are aged 31, 45, 52 and 58 according to gardaí. Investigations are ongoing.

All four are detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in the Dublin Region.