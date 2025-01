GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 60s following a seizure of drugs at Dublin Airport today.

Approximately €360,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized by customs officers following the search of a man at Dublin Airport this morning.

The man was arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He remains in garda custody at a station in the Dublin region.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing.