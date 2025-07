REVENUE HAVE SEIZED over €1.5m worth of cannabis – 52kgs – at Dublin Airport in two operations.

One seizure took place yesterday. Cannabis worth over €1m was discovered in vacuum packed packages in the luggage of a mother and son who had arrived into the airport from New York.

Advertisement

The mother (40s) and son (30s) were subsequently arrested and have appeared before the courts.

Today, Revenue officers made a separate seizure of approximately 23kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €462,000. The cannabis was discovered by drug detection dog Jack in the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating in Thailand.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the seizure and is currently detained at a Dublin garda station.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.