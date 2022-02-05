#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 February 2022
Two arrested as gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cannabis in Galway

One of the men is due to appear before Galway District Court at 2pm today.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 5 Feb 2022
Image: Gardaí
A MAN IN his 20s will appear before Galway District Court today after gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cannabis.

Officers seized €40,000 of cannabis when they stopped and searched a vehicle in Rahoon, west of Galway city, yesterday.

A further €60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered during a follow up search at a house in the city.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures and both were detained at the North Western Regional headquarters in Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

One of the men has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court today at 2pm. The second man was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara which aims to tackle drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national and local.

Céimin Burke
