Cannabis worth €340,000 seized by Gardaí in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis from an abandoned van in Dublin 15.
The drugs were discovered after the van drove away from a Garda checkpoint on the Ratoath Road in Finglas last night.
Gardaí pursued the vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later on Dunsink Lane.
A search was conducted of the area with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit. The driver was not located.
Gardaí discovered 17 vacuum-packed bags, weighing approximately 1kg each, in the back of the vehicle. The packages contained a large quantity of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of €340,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)