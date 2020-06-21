Cannabis worth €340,000 seized by Gardaí in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis from an abandoned van in Dublin 15.

The drugs were discovered after the van drove away from a Garda checkpoint on the Ratoath Road in Finglas last night.

Gardaí pursued the vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later on Dunsink Lane.

A search was conducted of the area with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit. The driver was not located.

Gardaí discovered 17 vacuum-packed bags, weighing approximately 1kg each, in the back of the vehicle. The packages contained a large quantity of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of €340,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.