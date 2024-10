AUTHORITIES SEIZED SOME €4.8 million worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port today.

An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service found 240kgs of the drug.

It follows two significant drug seizures at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford last week.

A man in his 50s was arrested over Thursday’s cocaine seizure worth €2.1 million.

Meanwhile, four arrests have been made over €2.5 million worth of cocaine discovered on Friday.

Revenue says today’s cannabis seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.