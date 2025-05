INDIAN MISSILES HAVE struck a number of sites in Pakistan, according to Indian officials, following weeks of rising tensions between the two nations.

The Indian armed forces said that nine sites across Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir region were hit by “precision strikes” as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

According to a statement from the Indian ministry of defence, Indian forces targeted “terrorist infrastructure” from where “terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution”.

The strikes were conducted in the wake of a “barbaric” terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir last month, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the defence ministry added.

In a post shared on social media, an official Indian armed forces account said: “Justice is served”.

Advertisement

The Pakistani army announced this evening that India carried out “air strikes” in three regions of Pakistan, citing two towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and a third in Punjab, bordering India.

Several loud explosions were heard in Pakistan-administered regions of Kashmir.

The missiles early on Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials.

One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the record.

The Pakistani army spokesman, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, told ARY News that the missiles were launched from within Indian territory and that no Indian aircraft had entered Pakistani airspace.

“This was a cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness,” Sharif told the broadcaster.

“Pakistan will respond to (India’s attacks) at a time and place of its own choosing,” said Sharif, calling the air strikes a “heinous provocation.”

Additional reporting from PA