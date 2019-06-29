This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Want to change your CAO form? The deadline is Monday

People who have applied to go to college or university can add, remove or change the order of their course choices.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 11:00 AM
THE CENTRAL APPLICATIONS Office has reminded people that the ‘change of mind’ deadline is this Monday, 1 July, at 5.15pm.

Applicants must rank the courses they wish to study in order of preference.

Every year there is a surge in last-minute amendments to CAO applications.

“This is due to a number of factors, for example more time spent researching courses and the introduction of new areas of interest,” Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer, said.

In 2018, 55% of applicants availed of the ‘change of mind’ facility at least once.

“What we would like to advise applicants to avoid doing is making changes to their order of preference or course choices based on how they feel they have performed in their examinations,” Keleghan added. 

File photo Source: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

Other advice for applicants from CAO is as follows:

  • Make sure to carefully check your application and ensure that all of the course codes are correct and listed in order of preference before the 1 July at 5.15pm
  • When entering new courses or editing existing course choices, applicants must list all courses on the New Choices list
  • After making changes to an application, applicants will receive an email – applicants should read this email carefully to ensure that there are no errors or omissions

Round One CAO Offers will be available to view online on Thursday, 15 August from 2pm. Applicants will have until 5.15pm on 23 August to register an acceptance online. There will be no postal offer notices in Rounds One and Two.

Applicants who do not receive an offer in Round One will receive a Statement of Application Record email which they must carefully check and notify CAO of any errors or omissions.

The expected date for Round Two Offers is 28 August at 10am. Round A Offers for mature applicants, mature nursing applicants, deferred applicants and those who have completed an Access course will be available online from 6am on 5 July. More information on the process can be read here

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

