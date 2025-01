CAO APPLICANTS WHO have been impacted by Storm Éowyn have been given an extra five days to apply for a college place.

As of this evening, around 89,000 people around the country remain without power, with ESB crews saying some customers in areas with the largest number of faults may see their estimated restoration times change over the coming days.

The Central Applications Office said that the deadline for undergraduate courses is 1 February at 5pm.

However, it extended the deadline to 6 February at 5pm for any applicants who are currently experiencing power and internet outages due to the storm.

CAO’s Head of Communications, Eileen Keleghan, said: “CAO and Higher Education Institutions have been monitoring the situation closely in relation to power outages and the impact on those who wish to make a CAO application but are currently unable to do so.

“CAO is arranging to make an exceptional facility available for those impacted by the unprecedented circumstances caused by storm Éowyn who, as a result, are unable to make a 2025 CAO application by 1 February at 5pm.”

Keleghan said that in the interim, they are encouraged all those who are in a position to apply to do so without delay.

“Those interested in applying for DARE, HEAR, restricted courses and mature entry routes will be able to do so if they obtain a 2025 CAO application number by applying to CAO using this exceptional facility. Applicants should go to cao.ie and follow the instructions,” she continued.

“For operational reasons, this exceptional facility cannot be extended after 6 February at 5pm.

Keleghan also said that while a “significant numbers of homes are without power”, application numbers are stronger than for the same period in recent years.

Applicants who have already made a CAO application have until 5pm on 1 February to add, remove or reorder courses free of charge.

If an applicant is considering applying for a restricted course, the CAO said they should make sure to include the course details in their application before this deadline – or by 1 March, for a fee of €10.

The CAO said mature applicants should also ensure they have their course choices included at this stage.

The mature section of the application form must be completed by 1 March at 5pm, and supporting documentation must be supplied to CAO within ten days of making an application, they added.