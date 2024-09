STUDENTS ACROSS THE country have received their second round of CAO offers this afternoon.

Some 62,700 students sat the Leaving Cert in June but 83,500 applied to the CAO this year – more than half of whom were offered their first choice when Round One happened two weeks ago.

Another 2,774 offers were made to applicants in Round Two this afternoon. These offers must be accepted by 3pm by this Wednesday, 11 September.

Round Three offers will be released at 3pm on Tuesday, 17 September – and again, we’ll have all the points right here on The Journal.

The full points charts for Round Two offers can be checked on The Journal at the button below.