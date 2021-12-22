Man charged with the murder of Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN IS due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan last weekend.
PSNI detectives launched a murder investigation after the mother-of-four’s body was discovered at a property at Harcourt Drive in north Belfast last Saturday morning.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been charged, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS