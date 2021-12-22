Man charged with the murder of Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan

A MAN IS due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan last weekend.

PSNI detectives launched a murder investigation after the mother-of-four’s body was discovered at a property at Harcourt Drive in north Belfast last Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been charged, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.