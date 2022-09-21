Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 21 September 2022
Capel Street public consultation shows vast majority support pedestrianisation

The survey found that people want more greening and seating on the street and measures to slow down cyclists.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 2:07 PM
53 minutes ago 2,014 Views 2 Comments
People walking on Dublin's Capel Street following its pedestrianisation.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie
People walking on Dublin's Capel Street following its pedestrianisation.
People walking on Dublin's Capel Street following its pedestrianisation.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A PUBLIC CONSULTATION on the pedestrianisation of Capel Street has found that the vast majority of respondents said their experience of the Dublin street has improved since it was closed to vehicle traffic.

Dublin City Council made the northside thoroughfare traffic-free in May of this year and it is the longest pedestrianised street in the capital.

The local authority carried out the survey from 17 August to 14 September to assess how the change has been received.

It generated nearly 3,200 submissions which indicated that the arrangement is strongly supported by residents, businesses and members of the public.

A total of 85% of residents of Capel Street said the changes have improved their experience of the street, while for businesses on the street the figure stood at 71%.

The changes were supported by 75% of residents of side streets around Capel Street and for businesses on side streets the figure was 68%.

Among members of the wider public, a total of 93% of respondents said they supported the changes.

capel

Greening, seating and cyclists

Parts of the street that were previously used for car parking spaces were converted to seating areas following the pedestrianisation but, overall, little work was done to alter the streetscape.

Dublin City Council said a full analysis of the comments submitted by survey takers is underway and a more detailed report will be issued in due course.

It noted that initial readings of the survey responses suggest additional changes that need to be made are more greening, seating and reducing the speed of cyclists on the street.

It said it is working closely with its Parks department to provide more seating and plants and altering the layout to reduce cyclists’ speeds.

A landscape architect is due to be appointed shortly and workshops and initial proposals will follow in the near future.

The council added that its Traffic department will continue to make changes including a trial next month of making a section of Jervis Street two-way, to provide an alternative route for southbound car park traffic.

Business owners and residents from the area around the street received leaflets in the post as part of the information campaign about the consultation.

Before the pedestrianisation businesses gave The Journal mixed views about the new arrangement.

Last month, Capel Street was named one of the “coolest streets” in the world by Time Out magazine.

Streets all over the world were ranked for food, fun, culture and community and the Dublin street placed 22nd overall. 

