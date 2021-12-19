#Open journalism No news is bad news

Car collides with pedestrians on footpath in Co Offaly

The driver, a male juvenile aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 11:39 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A NUMBER OF people are in hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a car mounted a footpath in Co Offaly early this morning.

At around 12.20am today, a car hit a number of pedestrians after mounting a footpath at O’Connell Street in Birr, Gardaí said.

Gardaí arrived to the scene and arrested the driver, a male juvenile aged in his late teens, on suspicion of drink driving and took him to Birr Garda Station.

A blood sample was provided and he was later released pending further investigations.

A number of people were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries. At this time, Gardaí say it’s reported none of the injuries are life threatening.

The scene at O’Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were in the Emmet Square or O’Connell Street areas of Birr between 12.15am and 12.20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
