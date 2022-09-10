Man in his 20s dies in car crash in Clare, second man seriously injured

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 20s has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Clare.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision on the R463 in Parteen last night.
The collision, involving two cars, occurred shortly before 10pm.
A man, aged in his 20s, received fatal injuries from the collision and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. His body has since been taken to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.
A second man, in his late teens, and from the same vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.
A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is scheduled to take place this morning. Local diversions remain in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
