A BUSINESSMAN HAS been granted bail after gardaí charged him with possessing a stolen 4 X 4 car.

Oisin Legaspi, 40, appeared at Dublin District Court following his this morning after being charged with an offence under the Theft & Fraud Act.

The car dealer is accused of possessing a stolen Land Rover Defender with a UK registration on 23 September, 2023.

Detective Garda Stephen Morley, Dundrum station, told Judge John Brennan that the accused “made no reply” to the charge, and he was handed a true copy.

Judge Brennan noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed “trial on indictment”, meaning the case would be heard in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers. There was no objection to bail.

The judge granted an eight-week adjournment to allow the State to prepare the book of evidence.

Mr Legaspi was ordered to appear again in October at Dun Laoghaire District Court to be returned for trial.

He is yet to indicate a plea.

He did not have legal representation in court but clarified that he did have a solicitor but not with him for today’s hearing.

Mr Legaspi consented to the court extending time to complete a book of evidence.