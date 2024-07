THE RADIO SECTOR is lobbying to ensure new car models still have radios, amid fears the sector could be inadvertently “side-lined” due to car manufacturers replacing the humble radio with direct online access.

European umbrella bodies for the public and commercial radio sectors view it as one of the “existential challenges” facing the industry, saying that radio stations risk being “hidden away” for younger generations due to the prevalence of smartphone apps for motorists.

“The radio is a source of news, entertainment, companionship, but also we’ve seen how important it is during emergencies when people tune in to their local station to find out power outages, where are trees down during a storm,” Michael Kelly, chief executive of Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) told The Journal.

The issue lies in manufacturers eschewing radio device receivers, thereby “relegating” drivers to use apps rather than traditional FM dashboards.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) wants every car to maintain a broadcast radio system, which is “visible” and “easy to find” through a dedicated physical or virtual button.

Car manufacturers

Industry sources have pointed to the issue of radios not being provided in new car models having a potential significant impact for the battle for listeners, with many people only listening to radio when they are in a car.

Listening figures are recorded by the Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) survey commissioned by Irish radio stations. These figures are often used to justify advertising budgets to clients looking to advertise their wares on national and local stations.

Some stations have sought to combat this emerging drop-off by heavily promoting the station’s availability via online smart systems.

The European Broadcasting Union is seeking meetings with BMW, Volvo and Mercedes to lobby for all cars to have a radio system, as well as discussions of the issue with streaming services such as Google and Apple Play.

Michael Kelly from the IBI – is a member of the Association of European Radios, the representative body of commercial radio in Europe – said campaign efforts arose out of concern that the medium would no longer be “at the fingertips” of motorists in cars.

Kelly added there has been “good engagement” by the sector with car manufactures so far and he is “confident that the sector has the understanding of manufactures and legislators”.

“We believe the way forward is that radio is retained as an easy to access service in every single car. There’s no technical fix needed, car radio technology is a cheap and accessible technology that has been tried and tested for so long now,” he added.

‘Local identity’

Radio stations in Ireland are synonymous with their local counties, and this is something which needs guarding according to one local station boss.

Michael Byrne, chief executive of Waterford Local Radio (WLR), said the lobby effort is a step to “protecting the identity of local stations” by keeping radio free and accessible.

Byrne pointed to North America’s Sirius XM satellite and online station which has done a deal with most major carmakers so that the station is in-built with new car models, but also requiring a subscription.

Our argument for radio in Ireland is that it’s free, always has been free and should always be free. To get radio in your car you shouldn’t have to subscribe to a Spotify-like service.

Another concern for Byrne is that a car radio can be “overridden” by smart technology when a person plugs their phone into the car.

He added: “If you get into a car with a smart speaker, instead of the normal radio then you’ll have to find WLR via another platform and not in the usual easy way.”

Radio playbook

Describing radio as holding a status as the most listened-to medium for entertainment and information across most European countries, the EBU told The Journal that it’s “imperative that its relevance is protected” in vehicles equipped with internet access.

In a document it published recently, the EBU sets out how the industry “needs to move fast” and engage with the car industry to ensure broadcast radios aren’t lost in future models.

A spokesperson for the EBU said that it has advocated for united action across the wider industry – comprising broadcasters and vehicle manufacturers – through the launch of a ‘playbook’ for how radio could remain part of cars.

“The Playbook outlines fundamental principles, including that broadcast radio needs to be visible in the car and easy to find (with a dedicated physical or virtual button) – principles that have the user experience at the forefront,” the EBU spokesperson said.

“This can only happen if everyone who cares about the future of radio joins our call to positively engage with the automotive industry to secure their commitment to this approach which is essentially giving audiences – their customers – what they want.”

Major public service broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France are signed up to the playbook. RTÉ, which is a member of the EBU, did not respond when contacted.

In Ireland, Newstalk and Today FM owner Bauer Media has also lobbied Minister for Media Catherine Martin on this issue, according to lobbying register returns filed earlier this year.

It sought to confirm changes to EU Council legislation requiring providers of user interfaces, such as those inside a car, to ensure that audio services are “granted appropriate discoverability” for the driver.

Kelly added that more than three million people in Ireland listen to radio every weekday, demonstrating the popularity of the medium.

“It’s also free with no charge or subscription for listening, while maintaining security for people who might be skeptical about privacy.”

Byrne referenced Norway for switching off its FM radio services and going fully online, but said Ireland doesn’t have the infrastructure to do that yet in Ireland.

“If I drive down the Copper Coast from Waterford to Dungarvan, the 5G signal is dropping all the time, which means the radio [programme streaming] drops. Radio will still hold up for those drives in those parts of rural Ireland,” he said.

Byrne cautioned that a “lot more people” are transitioning to a smart speaker option for their home, but the station’s research hasn’t shown the same for the car.

“In the local elections recently we had 48,000 unique listeners each day via smart speaker. But while technology moves on, radio is still a very strong medium in Ireland and it has to be kept free and accessible.”