This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardinal George Pell lodges new appeal against convictions for child sex abuse

Pell is currently serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 7:28 AM
16 minutes ago 523 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812369
Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/Stefan Postles via PA Images
Cardinal George Pell
Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/Stefan Postles via PA Images

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL has lodged an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions in Australia’s High Court, in a last-ditch effort to clear his name.

It is the last avenue of appeal for the 78-year-old, who is serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s.

An Australian jury unanimously found Pell guilty in December on one count of sexual abuse and four counts of indecent assault against two boys at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Pell was accused of cornering the boys – then aged 12 and 13 – in the cathedral’s sacristy following Sunday mass and forcing them to perform a sex act on him.

He launched an appeal against his conviction in June. However, it was confirmed on 21 August that he had lost the appeal. 

The cardinal has now lodged a fresh appeal against his convictions in Australia’s High Court. 

With reporting by © – AFP 2019

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie