CARDINAL HEALTH IN Co Offaly are holding a meeting with staff this morning amid fears of potential job losses.

Staff at the medical manufacturing company’s site in Tullamore, which employs around 300 people there, were sent home at around 3pm yesterday and were asked to meet with management at 10am this morning.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products. It is headquartered in Ohio.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony McCormack told The Journal: “It doesn’t look good.

“At best, it’s job losses, and we won’t even think about what the worst case scenario will be,” he said.

McCormack said he was contacted by employees at the company after they were sent home yesterday.

“They’re very, very worried about their futures. A lot of those people that are working out are working there for many, many years. The company itself is there for over 40 years and been a huge contributor to the local economy,” he said.

“Last night would have been a hard night for them, pondering what might happen at this meeting this morning.”

He also said he had been in contact with Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke about the matter.

“I have been given their support that they will do whatever need to be done to make sure the employees get looked after properly, and ensure whatever state services are needed will be put in place to help them, whether that be looking for a new job or reskilling, going forward, if it’s a case that we have job losses today.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

Cardinal Health has been contacted by The Journal for comment.