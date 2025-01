FORMER ASTON VILLA manager Carla Ward has been appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland women’s national team.

The FAI announced the news this evening, with Ward succeeding Eileen Gleeson in the managerial hot-seat.

The former Villa, Sheffield United and Birmingham City manager will lead the team through to the end of the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.

Ex-Ireland international Alan Mahon has been confirmed as Ward’s assistant coach, with Emma Byrne continuing on as goalkeeping coach.

“I’m hugely excited to get going with the Ireland Women’s National Team,” said Ward. “This is an unbelievable opportunity, not just with the National Team but in helping to add to the fantastic work being done to develop women and girls’ football.

“Over the next two and a half years, as we build towards the World Cup, we can make a real difference and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Ward has been out of football management since May, when she stepped down from the helm of WSL outfit Villa to prioritise her family life.

This will be the 41-year-old Englishwoman’s first international job, having been part of Emma Hayes’ USWNT staff as they won Gold at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ward spent three years at the Villa helm; steering them to their best-ever league finish of fifth in 2022/23, as well as a FA Cup and Conti Cup semi-final appearances. The former Sheffield United captain has been coaching since 2018: she managed the Blades and Birmingham City before taking charge of Villa, where she was a popular figure and recruited well. She is currently working towards completing the Uefa Pro Licence.

Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“We are thrilled to announce a Head Coach of Carla’s pedigree,” FAI Chief Football Officer Marc Canham added. “To be able to secure such a top quality coach is a statement of where our ambition for our Women’s National Team where can go.

“We are delighted to secure someone who brings the passion, commitment and skillset that we set out to find in the recruitment process. Carla’s experience as a coach, aligned with her ability to bring the best out in those around her, marked her out as our number one candidate and we are confident that she will be a brilliant appointment.

“This is an important time for the development of women and girls’ football in Ireland, so having Carla play a leading role in that is hugely significant and we are excited to see what our Women’s National Team can achieve with her.”

Canham, FAI CEO David Courrell, Paul Cooke, Packie Bonner, Laura Finnegan and Aoife Rafferty were on the recruitment panel, and The 42 understands the final round interviews took place last week. The Association have delivered a statement appointment, and a strong managerial ticket.

Ward will be officially unveiled at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Ireland return to action next month, when they open their Nations League campaign against Turkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, 21 February. This will be Ward’s first game in charge, while her side face Slovenia in Koper the following Tuesday.

The FAI decided not to offer Gleeson a contract extension in December in the wake of Ireland’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

