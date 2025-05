A CONAMARA HOTEL is no longer being considered as a location to accommodate people seeking international protection.

Local residents protested at the Carna Bay Hotel in Co Galway earlier this year after it was announced that the site would be used by the International Protection Accommodation Service.

The Department of Justice confirmed today that the site is no longer being considered as a location to accommodate people that have applied for international protection status.

This follows a change in government policy which sees fewer local hotels being used as temporary accommodation centres, as well as a new appraisal procedure.

Advertisement

Protest organisers were displeased with the level of engagement between the Department of Integration and local residents, who said the hotel was crucial for businesses in the area and for use by the community.

The Department of Justice said it reviews potential accommodation centres under a standardised appraisal procedure, which includes considerations given to access to local services and the current level of need in the hospitality sector.

“The decision to discontinue this particular proposal is based on current considerations around the location with regard to access to services in the area and the current level of need in the sector,” a spokesperson said.

Need more clarity and context on how migration is being discussed in Ireland? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.