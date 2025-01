ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST landlord Marc Godart over compensation for illegally evicted tenants were struck out in court today after the Luxembourg businessman paid up.

Sarah Edwin received €4,000, and Manav Sarvaiya and Francesca Gubellini got €3,000 each from Godart last week based on a ruling by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) two years ago. He also paid costs of €2,460.

A legal action already launched to compel him to pay were adjourned until today at Dublin District Court when Judge Stephanie Coggans noted that the tenants had been paid and that she could strike out the proceedings.

The three tenants took a case against Godart to the RTB due to an eviction notice served on them in April 2022, taking effect on August 20 that year, when they lived at Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8.

All their belongings were removed, the electricity was cut and the locks were changed.

One of his firms later used the property for unauthorised Airbnb lettings, which became the subject of separate proceedings last year.

In November, Dublin District Court ordered one of Marc Godart’s firms to pay €51,000 to five former tenants illegally evicted from a house in Fairview, Dublin, three years ago.

The enforcement order granted by Judge Marie Quirke followed lengthy proceedings taken by the ex-tenants against Green Label Short Lets Limited.

Godart directs the company and numerous property firms in Ireland.

In October, Judge John Brennan imposed a fine of €1,500 and made an order for costs of €3,601 against Reuben Street Hot Desks Ltd, of Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8.

The company, owned by Godart, was prosecuted by DCC and pleaded guilty to providing short-term or Airbnb lettings without planning permission at Reuben House, Reuben Street.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a council prosecution, Green Label Short Lets avoided a criminal conviction over a former commercial building in Dublin that broke fire safety laws after being repurposed for residential lettings.

The Beaver Street property was converted but lacked vital fire safety measures, including an alarm system and viable escape routes.

The company pleaded guilty to an offence contrary to the Fire Services Act.

The case was struck out after it donated €500 to charity and paid €3,884 toward the council’s legal costs.

In February, Godart had another prosecution dropped for “egregious” breaches of planning laws with unauthorised Airbnb lettings in Dublin.

However, two other firms he directs, Green Label Short Lets Ltd and Capel Grand Inn Ltd, accepted responsibility; they were fined €7,500 and agreed to pay “substantial” legal costs.

DCC also brought that prosecution, which stemmed from complaints about unauthorised short-term lettings booked through the Airbnb website.

They were at three properties in Dublin 1: 11 Capel Street, Block G, The Foundry, Beaver St, and Unit 2A, The Forge, Railway Street.

A council inspector surveyed the building between June 4 and 6 last year. He found that some bedrooms were windowless and others were in former shopfronts.

Several tourists from Ireland, mainland Europe, and North America had used them for one to seven days. By the time that hearing concluded, work had already taken place or was about to start to bring the short-term lettings in line with regulations.

In February last year, the court directed the businessman to comply with a previous RTB ruling that two former tenants were entitled to €13,563 damages.

It went unpaid until July 18 last year, when their barrister told Judge Quirke that Marc Godart had to be brought to court “kicking and screaming” to compensate the two former tenants. Judge Quirke also ordered him to pay €4,000 plus VAT and vouched outlays.

The RTB had given its original findings in December 2022 over their “unlawful eviction” from a rental property on Emmet Street, Dublin 1.