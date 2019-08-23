Revenue detector dog James sniffs out over €79,000 at Dublin Port

Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICIALS SEIZED over €79,000 cash at Dublin Port after detector dog James showed an interest in a particular vehicle travelling to France.

Officers were prompted to stop and search the vehicle after James’ signal on Monday. They also scanned it using Revenue’s Mobile X-Ray Scanner Unit.

The search and subsequent scan resulted in the discovery of two packages containing €79,110 concealed underneath the vehicle.

In the aftermath of the seizure, Judge John Lindsay granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said in a statement that the routine operation was part of its ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Businesses, or members of the public who have any information about illegal activity are being urged to contact Revenue confidentially on 1800-295-295.