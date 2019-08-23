This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Revenue detector dog James sniffs out over €79,000 at Dublin Port

The money was found in two packages underneath a vehicle.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 23 Aug 2019, 5:39 PM
29 minutes ago 2,443 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4780036

James-revenue Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICIALS SEIZED over €79,000 cash at Dublin Port after detector dog James showed an interest in a particular vehicle travelling to France.

Officers were prompted to stop and search the vehicle after James’ signal on Monday. They also scanned it using Revenue’s Mobile X-Ray Scanner Unit.

The search and subsequent scan resulted in the discovery of two packages containing €79,110 concealed underneath the vehicle.

In the aftermath of the seizure, Judge John Lindsay granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

cash-2 Source: Revenue

Revenue said in a statement that the routine operation was part of its ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Businesses, or members of the public who have any information about illegal activity are being urged to contact Revenue confidentially on 1800-295-295.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

