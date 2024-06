A MAN AGED in his 40s has been charged in connection with the suspected fatal assault on Paudie O’Connor, in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

O’Connor, a well-known man in the locality who worked in the building trade, was pronouned dead yesterday morning at 12.30am outside a house in An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland.

Advertisement

In an update today, gardaí said a man who was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation has been charged.

The man is due to appear at a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and have appealed to anyone who has any information to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.