Housing tsar

1. The chaos of the housing tsar story this week is a symptom of a longer running dysfunction in the housing department, according to a number of sources within Leinster House and the department.

Gaza

2. Tánaiste Simon Harris said he doesn’t believe that weapons are being flown through Ireland’s airspace to Israel.

Australia

3. Millions of Australians are today voting in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

US hate crime

4. A man in the US who killed a six-year-old Muslim boy and severely injured the boy’s mother in a brutal hate-crime attack, days after the war in Gaza began, was sentenced yesterday to 53 years in prison.

Sean Brown

5. The UK Government confirmed it will seek a Supreme Court appeal over a court ruling that ordered it to hold a public inquiry into the killing of GAA official Sean Brown.

Cork

6. The mother of a man who died in a drowning incident in the River Lee in Cork city on Wednesday said the scene was “like a circus” with people filming the tragedy.

SUVs

7. The head of the gardaí’s road policing unit has urged drivers of heavier cars such as SUVs to take care as these large vehicles do more damage in crashes.

Romania

8. Romanians will vote tomorrow to elect a new president for the second time in six months after the first ballot was cancelled due to allegations of Russian interference.

Trump parade

9. The US will stage a military parade on 14 June to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, with the event also falling on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.