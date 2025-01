A TRAINEE SOLDIER was taken to hospital when an explosive training device detonated in an army barracks.

The incident happened inside a classroom in Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin city centre yesterday.

It involved a group of young soldiers training in the use of an anti-tank weapon known as a SRAAW – the weapon fires a rocket that has the capability to destroy armoured vehicles. No rocket was fired during the incident.

A statement from the Defence Forces said that a so-called “back blast simulator” detonated – the device simulates the large explosion that comes as the rocket is launched from the weapon.

Advertisement

No rocket was fired during the incident while a number of student soldiers were in a classroom.

“While undergoing instruction on the SRAAW, a back blast simulator was accidentally activated by a student undergoing instruction. Thankfully the student was discharged from hospital that evening.

“The Defence Forces takes the safe handling of weapons very seriously and endeavours to ensure all personnel are trained to the highest of standards when conducting drills,” a statement said.

A “back-blast” simulator is a pyrotechnic device which simulates the noise of firing a SRAAW to better prepare soldiers for live firing and is generally used in the open air training areas.

It is believed the trainee soldier was not aware that there was a pyrotechnic device in the weapon when he was handling it.

The incident is being investigated – the injured soldier has since returned following treatment in hospital.