INDEPENDENT GALWAY WEST TD Catherine Connolly is the first candidate to publicly declare that she run in the presidential election.

The Connacht Tribune reports that Connolly confirmed to the Galway City Tribune yesterday she would launch her campaign formally next week.

“Yes, my mind is made up to run. I’ve support from across the spectrum, including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Solidarity, as well as a number of senators and others. Labour and Sinn Féin are still completing their own internal processes which I fully respect. I’ll be formally launching my campaign next week,” she told the newspaper.

As reported by The Journal this week, left-wing parties met this week to discuss if they could unite behind one presidential candidate, with it understood that Connolly was top of the shortlist of potential candidates.

Catherine Connolly TD RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

It is still unclear if she will get the support of all the opposition parties, particularly Sinn Féin, due to Mary Lou McDonald not ruling out running herself.

The National Executive of the Social Democrats unanimously decided last night that the party’s Oireachtas members will nominate Connolly for president.

“This reflects the strong support throughout the Social Democrats for nominating Catherine Connolly. Catherine has been a tireless advocate for progressive causes and we believe she would make an excellent President,” a party spokesperson said.

The meeting among left-wing parties followed on from Independent TD Brian Stanley calling on all opposition parties to back Connolly as a presidential candidate.

Last weekend’s Sunday Independent poll put Connolly as a contender, garnering 19% support among potential independent candidates.

Connolly from Claddagh in Galway, was first elected in 2016 and served as the Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil during the last government term. She previously worked as a barrister and as a clinical psychologist.