LEFT-LEANING OPPOSITION parties are meeting this afternoon to discuss whether they will back a unified presidential candidate.

The Social Democrats, Labour, People Before Profit-Solidarity, Sinn Féin and Senator Lynn Ruane, who is attending as an Independent, will meet to discuss the matter.

It is understood that both Independent TD Catherine Connolly and Independent Senator Frances Black are currently on the shortlist.

Initial discussions were held earlier this year after Labour leader Ivana Bacik wrote to leaders of the Social Democrats and the Green Party suggesting they should unite under one candidate.

At the time, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she is open to the idea but most within the party said it would be more likely the party will field its own candidate.

Yesterday, the Sinn Féin leader, despite previously ruling herself out of running, failed to rule it out when questioned by the media.

“Well, we’re in this process, and we’re not ruling anything in or anything out.”

She said a lot of names have been mentioned, and said: “We’re not making any comment on them definitively, myself included,” she said.

“As you know, we have been in discussion with other political parties around the option of perhaps a joint candidate supported by all of us across the left, or the combined opposition. So we don’t have full clarity on this. It’s a moving picture,” she added.

Today, Independent TD Brian Stanley called on all opposition parties to back Catherine Connolly as a presidential candidate.

“Left and opposition TDs must unite to ensure a progressive candidate is elected in the upcoming presidential election.

“Failure to do so will allow the establishment parties to not just control the Dáil and Seanad but also the third element of our Oireachtas, the presidency,” he said.

Black has spoken previously about being open to the prospect of the run, but has stated on numerous occasions that despite having initial discussions with left parties, she has not been approached since.