Monday 8 March 2021
Seven arrested after gardaí foil Cavan extortion attempt

Searches led to the discovery of a number of firearms and ammunition.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 8 Mar 2021, 11:01 AM
20 minutes ago 3,391 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED seven men in Co Cavan after foiling an alleged blackmail and extortion plot.

Officers carried out searches of four cars during an intelligence-led operation yesterday afternoon.

The searches resulted in the discovery of a number of firearms and ammunition as well as balaclavas. Mobile phones and other items were also seized.

All seven men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballyconnell and Cavan Garda Stations.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

