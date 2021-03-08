Seven arrested after gardaí foil Cavan extortion attempt

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED seven men in Co Cavan after foiling an alleged blackmail and extortion plot.
Officers carried out searches of four cars during an intelligence-led operation yesterday afternoon.
The searches resulted in the discovery of a number of firearms and ammunition as well as balaclavas. Mobile phones and other items were also seized.
All seven men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballyconnell and Cavan Garda Stations.
A garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
