Man arrested and cannabis plants worth €110k seized as gardaí uncover grow house in Co Cavan shed

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after gardaí discovered a cannabis grow house in Co Cavan.
Gardaí say that 137 cannabis plants valued at at €110,000 were found following the search of a property in Bailieboro just after noon today.
Gardaí say the plants were found when gardaí uncovered a grow house in a shed at the rear of the property.
A male in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Bailieboro Garda station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.
