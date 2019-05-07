This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nursing homes: 'Unfair' technical language in residents' contracts found during review of sector

The CCPC has published new guidelines for the sector today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 7 May 2019, 8:59 AM
56 minutes ago 2,204 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4622067
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has published new consumer protection guidelines for contracts of care in Irish nursing homes.

The mandatory guidelines aim to provide greater transparency and clarity for nursing home residents and their families by outlining the responsibilities that operators of homes must adhere to under consumer protection law.

It follows an 18-month review of the sector by the CCPC, which says it found examples of potentially unfair terms that were being used by nursing home operators in contracts.

These included terms which allowed for significant changes to contracts without the consultation of residents or their representatives.

During its review, the CCPC found that the language used in nursing home contracts was often technical and could not be easily understood.

In some cases, the commission also found that important information was not provided to residents, which could have prevented them from making an informed decision about their care.

The chairperson of the CCPC, Isolde Goggin said that a lack of transparency in contracts risked tying residents into terms that they didn’t understand or would never agree to.

“The decision to move into residential care is usually taken in stressful circumstances,” she said.

“For many people, there are limited options to choose from and moving to another nursing home, if you are not happy, is not feasible. This means residents are particularly vulnerable.”

Nursing homes across Ireland will receive a copy of the guidelines during the coming days, and the CCPC will allow for a period of time to give nursing homes a change to make any necessary changes.

The commissioner will subsequently make an assessment of compliance in the sector at a later date.

“It is now up to each nursing home provider to review their standard form contracts of care to ensure that they are in compliance with consumer protection law,” Goggin added.

“Our guidelines will not resolve all of the issues in this sector, however, our goal in undertaking this work was to ensure that residents and their families have more certainty and clarity in what they, and the nursing home, are committing to when they sign a contract of care.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie