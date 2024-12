THE RACE FOR the Ceann Comhairle has heated up with the Regional Group of Independents announcing it has agreed to nominate Wexford TD Verona Murphy for the position.

The Ceann Comhairle is essentially a chairperson role in the Dáil, and the person in the chair is tasked with keeping order among TDs who are speaking on the floor. The position is filled through a secret ballot by elected politicians in the Dáil.

A woman has never held the position, so if Murphy is elected, she will be the first.

Whoever is elected to the role is required to step back from national campaigns and politics for the duration of their term. Therefore, the TD is automatically re-elected in the next election, as they did not get an opportunity to represent their constituents during their initial term.

The independents’ group said Murphy’s nomination marks a significant milestone in the political landscape and will further reflect the necessity for inclusivity and diversity in Dáil Éireann.

“We appeal to all Members of the Dáil to recognise that this is an opportunity to promote gender equality in Irish politics.

“Deputy Murphy’s nomination has the potential to be historic, if elected Deputy Murphy would be the first woman to hold the position of Ceann Comhairle since the formation of the State. Deputy Lowry has been in contact with the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael requesting their parties support for her election,” a statement from the group said today.

If Fianna Fáil opts to support Murphy, the move may ruffle the feathers of Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the current Ceann Comhairle and a party TD, who confirmed last week he is considering a third bid in the role.

Ó Fearghaíl, who has held the role since 2016, has been approached by a number of TDs from different parties, suggesting that he contest the position in the interests of stability and continuity.

However, it is understood that some are unhappy with his push for a third term in the job.

If Ó Fearghaíl is returned to the role, it will mean Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will be two votes short of a working majority, rather than one, and will need to factor that in when considering who its next coalition partner will be.

Lowry said today he has been invited to meet with Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee and Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, who are heading up the respective parties negotiating teams, early next week.

It is expected they will discuss and agree the structure and parameters for the group’s engagement in government formation talks. Arising from those discussions, the Regional Group’s will appoint their negotiators.

The Regional Group also confirmed today that it is happy to accept a request from TD Carol Nolan to join the technical group.