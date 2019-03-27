This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Of 4,500 repeat smear tests that were out of date, just 2,500 have been retested

A massive backlog of CervicalCheck tests resulted in some smear samples expiring.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,339 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4564002
Image: Shutterstock/Komsan Loonprom
Image: Shutterstock/Komsan Loonprom

THE HSE HAS said that 2,572 smear tests have been rechecked so far, out of just under 4,500 tests that had to be carried out again after they weren’t examined within the recommended time frame. 

The US laboratory examining the slides has assured that the remaining smears will be tested in the next two weeks.

On 31 January, CervicalCheck wrote to 4,459 women inviting them to have a repeat smear test. These were HPV smear tests, which is an additional process carried out on low-grade abnormality samples identified in the original cervical smear test.

The rechecks were needed after the slides weren’t examined within the recommended timeframe by the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics CervicalCheck.

This occurred due to the call for repeat smear tests by the Health Minister Simon Harris, from May to December 2018. It’s estimated that around 80,000 smear tests are still waiting to be tested.

“While CervicalCheck’s clinical team was and is assured that these HPV tests are likely to remain effective outside the manufacturer’s recommended timeframe and that the risk of incorrect results is low, in order to provide complete reassurance we invited these women to attend for a repeat smear test,” the HSE said.

Since 8 February, 2,572 repeat smear test samples have been received incrementally by Quest Diagnostics.

“While we are aware that the establishment of the ICT system for dealing with these tests took longer than anticipated, Quest are confident that remaining results will be reported to women within the next two weeks.”

More than 200 results have been reported in the last week, it added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: For years the doctors told me I was overweight but it turned out I had lymphoedema
    75,542  18
    2
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    66,665  36
    3
    		Video showing Pope Francis trying to avoid having his ring kissed goes viral
    52,420  65
    Fora
    1
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    243  0
    2
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    87,329  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    71,413  86
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    44,335  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    8,349  6
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    2,687  0
    3
    		There’s been a major breakthrough in the male contraceptive pill and thank Christ for that
    2,373  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    Man who previously knocked down and killed French tourists jailed for driving at garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie