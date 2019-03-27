Of 4,500 repeat smear tests that were out of date, just 2,500 have been retested

THE HSE HAS said that 2,572 smear tests have been rechecked so far, out of just under 4,500 tests that had to be carried out again after they weren’t examined within the recommended time frame.

The US laboratory examining the slides has assured that the remaining smears will be tested in the next two weeks.

On 31 January, CervicalCheck wrote to 4,459 women inviting them to have a repeat smear test. These were HPV smear tests, which is an additional process carried out on low-grade abnormality samples identified in the original cervical smear test.

The rechecks were needed after the slides weren’t examined within the recommended timeframe by the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics CervicalCheck.

This occurred due to the call for repeat smear tests by the Health Minister Simon Harris, from May to December 2018. It’s estimated that around 80,000 smear tests are still waiting to be tested.

“While CervicalCheck’s clinical team was and is assured that these HPV tests are likely to remain effective outside the manufacturer’s recommended timeframe and that the risk of incorrect results is low, in order to provide complete reassurance we invited these women to attend for a repeat smear test,” the HSE said.

Since 8 February, 2,572 repeat smear test samples have been received incrementally by Quest Diagnostics.

“While we are aware that the establishment of the ICT system for dealing with these tests took longer than anticipated, Quest are confident that remaining results will be reported to women within the next two weeks.”

More than 200 results have been reported in the last week, it added.