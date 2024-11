PULL THE LIME green jackets back out – Charli XCX has announced two shows here next year, one in Dublin and one in Belfast.

The pop singer is set to play Malahide Castle in Dublin on 17 June and the Belsonic festival in Belfast on 18 June 2025.

The announcement was made this morning with ticket sales to follow in just a couple of days.

Advertisement

💚♡ Pop’s ultimate brat, @charli_xcx has announced her Irish return in Summer 2025 with outdoor performances at Malahide Castle, Dublin on June 17th and Belsonic, Belfast on June 18th.



♡ Plus very special guest @Japanesehouse



🟩 MCD Presale - Thurs, Nov 21st at 12pm… pic.twitter.com/6lt2pEm58T — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) November 20, 2024

Promotor MCD is running a presale tomorrow at 12pm, followed by the general sale on Friday at 12pm.

Charli XCX has had a loyal following since the early 2010s but her popularity skyrocketed this summer with the release of her album ‘brat’.

The album and its clever branding sparked the ‘brat summer’ social media trend, which even US Vice President Kamala Harris got on board with in her election campaign.