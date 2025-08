ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHATBOT ChatGPT is facing some changes, its developer and operator OpenAI said in a statement – including a change to how agreeable it is with the user.

OpenAI said that if a user is to ask the chatbot “Should I break up with my boyfriend?”, ChatGPT shouldn’t give an answer.

“It should help you think it through—asking questions, weighing pros and cons. New behavior for high-stakes personal decisions is rolling out soon,” it said.

OpenAI’s statement acknowledged shortcomings in its 4O model in “recognising signs of delusion or emotional dependency” – and said that while this is rare, it is working to improve its models and is developing tools to “better detect signs of mental or emotional distress so Chat GPT can respond appropriately”, and point people to evidence-based resources when needed.

From Monday, the chatbot has begun sending users “gentle reminders” during long sessions to encourage breaks.

OpenAI OpenAI

OpenAI’s announced changes to its flagship chatbot following increased reports of people using AI, and ChatGPT, as a tool to make decisions relating to their personal lives. There have been numerous reported cases of people embarking on “relationships” with AI bots, as well as people falling into an unhealthy reliance on the bot for advice, comfort, and reassurance.

Founded by Sam Altman and released to the world in 2022, ChatGPT has revolutionised artificial intelligence and made it an easily accessible tool for hundreds of millions around the world.

It is on track to hit 700m weekly users.

Despite this, it has long attracted criticism for its environmental impacts, bouts of inaccuracy, its impact on learning and creativity, and the potential security risks involved.

The company finished its statement with: “We hold ourselves to one test: if someone we love turned to ChatGPT for support, would we feel reassured? Getting to an unequivocal “yes” is our work.”